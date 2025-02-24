PM Shehbaz Sharif’s official visit to Azerbaijan kicks off with warm welcome

BAKU – Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif has landed in Azerbaijan’s capital on two-day official visit to focus on strengthening bilateral ties, expanding trade and investment, enhancing energy cooperation, tackling climate change, and deepening defense collaboration.

Sharif, along with a senior delegation, was warmly received by senior Azerbaijani officials, including First Deputy Prime Minister Yaqub Abdulla oğlu Eyyubov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yalchin Rafiyev, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khazar Farkhadov, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Qasim Mohiuddin, among others.

During his brief visit, the premier will call on top President Ilham Aliyev and other top leaders to improve trade and investment, enhancing energy cooperation, tackling climate change, and deepening defense collaboration.

Islamabad and Baku are expected to sign Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements are anticipated to be signed. As part of his engagements, he will also attend Pakistan-Azerbaijan Business Forum, which will bring together business leaders from both nations to discuss joint ventures, trade, and investment opportunities, with an emphasis on business-to-business (B2B) collaboration.

Sharif’s visit highlights strong ties between two sides, based on shared values and aspirations for a deeper partnership in economic and regional cooperation.