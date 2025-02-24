IMF starts talks in Pakistan for additional Climate Resilience Financing Under EFF

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

ISLAMABAD – International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation arrived in Pakistan to start talks on climate funding, with South Asian nation expecting to receive between $1 billion and $1.5 billion under Extended Fund Facility.

Sharif led government seeks financial support to address growing challenges posed by climate change. Following initial discussions, a policy review will take place early next week to assess Pakistan’s performance under its existing $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

The country’s Finance chief Muhammad Aurangzeb highlighted the global lender expressed willingness to provide the extra funding, as the country moves with tax reforms. He emphasized need for changes in the country’s tax system, acknowledging public distrust in the tax authority.

He further revealed that salaried individuals will soon be required to file their tax returns online by November, with employees from seven key sectors expected to participate.

Earlier, IMF delegation called for stricter monitoring of Pakistan’s public finance management, governance, and budget utilization, stressing the need for increased transparency and modernized oversight mechanisms. As part of their engagement, the IMF team is set to work closely with key ministries, including planning, finance, climate change, petroleum, and water resources, along with the Federal Board of Revenue and disaster management agencies.

IMF’s resident representative confirmed that the engagement will continue over the next three weeks, with IMF staff team scheduled to visit Pakistan between early and mid-March to conduct the first review of the EFF program and discuss Pakistan’s request for assistance under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 24 February 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.85 281.65
Euro EUR 292.75 295.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
UAE Dirham AED 75.95 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 74.85
Australian Dollar AUD 179.25 181.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.4 745.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 197.1 199.5
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.15 907.65
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.33 62.93
New Zealand Dollar NZD 158.9 160.9
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.49 24.79
Omani Riyal OMR 720.75 729.25
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.93 76.63
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Krona SEK 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 8.14 8.29
   

