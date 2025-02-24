Matric Exam Timings changed in Punjab; full details here

LAHORE – The timings for Matric Examination have been revised in Punjab for the second annual papers which will start from 9am from now onwards.

As per the new schedule, the first shift exams will now start at 9 AM, while the second shift exams will start at 2 PM. On Fridays, the second shift will commence at 2:30 PM, a notable change from the previous timing of 1:30 PM.

This change in exam timings applies to second annual exam of 2024, board officials said as students have been duly informed about the updated schedule through their date sheets and roll number slips.

The new timing adjustment aims to accommodate logistical needs of the exam process, ensuring smooth conduct of exams while maintaining the convenience of students.