Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Shock and outrage as 6-year-old girl raped and murdered near Gujranwala

Shock And Outrage As 6 Year Old Girl Raped And Murdered Near Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA – A disturbing incident has been reported from Gujranwala, where a six-year-old girl was abducted, sexually assaulted, and murdered.

Reports in local media said the accused, identified as Jhara, committed the heinous act and, with help of his mother, as he buried the child’s body in their home after the kidnap and assault.

According to police reports, Iman Fatima went missing, which led her family to frantically search for her for several days. A local of the area named Jhara was then nabbed and confessed to the kidnapping, assault, and brutal murder of the young girl.

Copps then recovered Iman’s body from the suspect’s residence, highlighting tragic outcome of this distressing case. Authorities reported that Jhara is a history sheeter with a criminal record, having been jailed for theft charges, and had only recently been released from jail.

The rape and murder sparked outrage among local residents, who are now calling for justice and demanding stricter measures to protect children from such violent crimes. Community leaders and activists are also mobilizing to ensure that the legal system holds Jhara accountable for his actions to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Gujranwala police continue their investigation and are working to gather more evidence to support the case against Jhara and his mother, who is also implicated in the cover-up.

Man sentenced to life for raping niece in Rawalpindi

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 24 February 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.85 281.65
Euro EUR 292.75 295.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
UAE Dirham AED 75.95 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 74.85
Australian Dollar AUD 179.25 181.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.4 745.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 197.1 199.5
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.15 907.65
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.33 62.93
New Zealand Dollar NZD 158.9 160.9
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.49 24.79
Omani Riyal OMR 720.75 729.25
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.93 76.63
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Krona SEK 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 8.14 8.29
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search