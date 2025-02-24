Shock and outrage as 6-year-old girl raped and murdered near Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA – A disturbing incident has been reported from Gujranwala, where a six-year-old girl was abducted, sexually assaulted, and murdered.

Reports in local media said the accused, identified as Jhara, committed the heinous act and, with help of his mother, as he buried the child’s body in their home after the kidnap and assault.

According to police reports, Iman Fatima went missing, which led her family to frantically search for her for several days. A local of the area named Jhara was then nabbed and confessed to the kidnapping, assault, and brutal murder of the young girl.

Copps then recovered Iman’s body from the suspect’s residence, highlighting tragic outcome of this distressing case. Authorities reported that Jhara is a history sheeter with a criminal record, having been jailed for theft charges, and had only recently been released from jail.

The rape and murder sparked outrage among local residents, who are now calling for justice and demanding stricter measures to protect children from such violent crimes. Community leaders and activists are also mobilizing to ensure that the legal system holds Jhara accountable for his actions to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Gujranwala police continue their investigation and are working to gather more evidence to support the case against Jhara and his mother, who is also implicated in the cover-up.