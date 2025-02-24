Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Champions Trophy Points Table as Pakistan left fighting for survival in Champions Trophy

ISLAMABAD – Champions Trophy 2025 continues with hosts Pakistan remaining in dire straits as semi-final hopes fade, as Men in Green were routed by India.

Rohit Sharma led squad delivered powerful performance in their high-stakes clash with Pakistan, securing a dominant victory in Dubai to top the Group A points table in the 2025 Champions Trophy.  This victory not only confirmed India’s place at the top of Group A but also secured their spot in the semi-finals of the 2025 Champions Trophy, with two wins from two matches.

Champions Trophy Points Table 2025

Squads M W L N/R PT NRR
India 2 2 0 0 4 +0.647
New Zealand 1 1 0 0 2 +0.408
Bangladesh 1 0 1 0 0 -0.408
Pakistan 2 0 2 0 0 -1.087

 

With New Zealand set to face Bangladesh tomorrow, the outcome of that match could decide the second semi-finalist from Group A. A win for New Zealand would seal their qualification and eliminate both Pakistan and Bangladesh from the tournament at the group stage.

Pakistan’s Champions Trophy hopes at stake as Bangladesh faces must-win clash with New Zealand

