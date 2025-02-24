Champions Trophy Points Table as Pakistan left fighting for survival in Champions Trophy

ISLAMABAD – Champions Trophy 2025 continues with hosts Pakistan remaining in dire straits as semi-final hopes fade, as Men in Green were routed by India.
Rohit Sharma led squad delivered powerful performance in their high-stakes clash with Pakistan, securing a dominant victory in Dubai to top the Group A points table in the 2025 Champions Trophy. This victory not only confirmed India’s place at the top of Group A but also secured their spot in the semi-finals of the 2025 Champions Trophy, with two wins from two matches.
Champions Trophy Points Table 2025
|Squads
|M
|W
|L
|N/R
|PT
|NRR
|India
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|+0.647
|New Zealand
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|+0.408
|Bangladesh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-0.408
|Pakistan
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-1.087
|
With New Zealand set to face Bangladesh tomorrow, the outcome of that match could decide the second semi-finalist from Group A. A win for New Zealand would seal their qualification and eliminate both Pakistan and Bangladesh from the tournament at the group stage.
