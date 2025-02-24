Champions Trophy Points Table as Pakistan left fighting for survival in Champions Trophy

ISLAMABAD – Champions Trophy 2025 continues with hosts Pakistan remaining in dire straits as semi-final hopes fade, as Men in Green were routed by India.

Rohit Sharma led squad delivered powerful performance in their high-stakes clash with Pakistan, securing a dominant victory in Dubai to top the Group A points table in the 2025 Champions Trophy. This victory not only confirmed India’s place at the top of Group A but also secured their spot in the semi-finals of the 2025 Champions Trophy, with two wins from two matches.

Champions Trophy Points Table 2025

Squads M W L N/R PT NRR India 2 2 0 0 4 +0.647 New Zealand 1 1 0 0 2 +0.408 Bangladesh 1 0 1 0 0 -0.408 Pakistan 2 0 2 0 0 -1.087

With New Zealand set to face Bangladesh tomorrow, the outcome of that match could decide the second semi-finalist from Group A. A win for New Zealand would seal their qualification and eliminate both Pakistan and Bangladesh from the tournament at the group stage.