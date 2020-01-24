COAS Bajwa inaugurates Electronic Warfare and Ground Surveillance Radar testing labs in Haripur

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited National Radio Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) in Haripur, the Radio Pakistan reported on Friday.

The Army chief inaugurated state of the art Electronic Warfare and Ground Surveillance Radar testing laboratories on the occasion.

NRTC has indigenously developed EW equipment and GSR radars for the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa lauded the role and unrelenting efforts made by NRTC during last 3 years and assured his full support to Corporation in its innovative initiatives.

NRTC is a World-Class Information Communication Technology & electronic equipment manufacturer and solution provider.