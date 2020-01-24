COAS Bajwa inaugurates Electronic Warfare and Ground Surveillance Radar testing labs in Haripur
NRTC has indigenously developed state-of-the-art EW equipment and GSR radars for the Armed Forces of Pakistan
Share
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited National Radio Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) in Haripur, the Radio Pakistan reported on Friday.
The Army chief inaugurated state of the art Electronic Warfare and Ground Surveillance Radar testing laboratories on the occasion.
NRTC has indigenously developed EW equipment and GSR radars for the Armed Forces of Pakistan.
COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa visits National Radio Telecommunication Corporation in Haripur https://t.co/a46fV0awF7 pic.twitter.com/s7xB3nlcyk— Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) January 24, 2020
General Qamar Javed Bajwa lauded the role and unrelenting efforts made by NRTC during last 3 years and assured his full support to Corporation in its innovative initiatives.
NRTC is a World-Class Information Communication Technology & electronic equipment manufacturer and solution provider.
- PM Khan terms change in UK travel advice great news for Pakistan11:29 PM | 24 Jan, 2020
- A Smartphone that Brings Affordability & Reliability for Everyone – ...10:55 PM | 24 Jan, 2020
- PTI rejects Transparency International's 'biased' report about ...07:17 PM | 24 Jan, 2020
- UNODC, Interior Ministry launch technical assistance framework07:02 PM | 24 Jan, 2020
- UK changes its travel advice to reflect improved security situation ...06:15 PM | 24 Jan, 2020
- #MeToo: 'Harvey Weinstein raped me', Annabella Sciorra testifies in ...04:08 PM | 24 Jan, 2020
- Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy meets Deepika Padukone at World Economic Forum03:29 PM | 24 Jan, 2020
- I don’t even think I should be alive: Justin Bieber gives emotional ...02:46 PM | 24 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019