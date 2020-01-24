UNODC, Interior Ministry launch technical assistance framework

ISLAMABAD – The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Ministry of Interior launched a four-year technical assistance framework today which aims to strengthen the criminal justice response in Pakistan to prevent and counter terrorism.

A ceremony to this effect was held in Islamabad on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Interior Ijaz Shah expressed gratitude to members of the international community for the trust bestowed upon the government of Pakistan and its counter-terrorism apparatus through this project.

Country Representative UNODC Dr Jeremy Milsom said we have come a long way since the initial discussions on this programme.

Secretary Ministry of Interior Yousaf Naeem highlighted the objective of the newly launched programme, and acknowledged the commitment of UNODC in delivering support to Pakistan.

Framework of this programme would encourage provinces to adopt a harmonized approach and common practices in preventing and countering terrorism, while enhancing information sharing and coordination amongst stakeholders.

The expected results of the Programme would assist in and contribute towards implementation of the National Action Plan and National Internal Security Policy of Pakistan.