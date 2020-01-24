PTI rejects Transparency International's 'biased' report about corruption in Pakistan
Web Desk
07:17 PM | 24 Jan, 2020
PTI rejects Transparency International's 'biased' report about corruption in Pakistan
Share

ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has emphatically rejected as biased the Transparency International's report regarding corruption in Pakistan.

Talking to the media persons at Parliament House in Islamabad on Friday, she said the report is not fair and transparent. She said it has also been rejected by the masses since it apparently has been managed by the corruption kings sitting abroad.

The Special Assistant recalled that Pakistan chapter of Transparency International was given favours by the previous government of PML-N.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said giving clean chits to those whose corruption cases are pending before the court clearly indicates the nexus between these elements and Pakistan chapter of Transparency International.

The report itself raises question on the transparency and credibility of the institution, she added.

The Special Assistant said PTI government is committed to free the country of corruption and all the corrupt practices, adding that PM Imran Khan has never compromised in the fight against corruption and never will he do so in future.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said world institutions such as Moody's are endorsing and appreciating the improvement in economic indicators of Pakistan. She said the world acknowledges the credibility of Imran Khan and such reports cannot hoodwink the world.

The Special Assistant also reminded that unprecedented recoveries were made from the corrupt elements over the last one year.  These recoveries are more than the ones made during the last ten years.

Pakistan's rank drops by three spots in global ... 04:20 PM | 23 Jan, 2020

BERLIN – Pakistan’s ranking in the corruption perception index 2019, an annual ranking released by the ...

Finance Division rejects news item on FDI drop

Meanwhile, the Finance Division described as factually incorrect and misleading a news item published in a section of the press claiming that Foreign Direct Investment flow into Pakistan had dropped by 20 per cent in 2019.

In an official statement, Finance Division clarified that a news report published in a segment of press has highlighted that Foreign Direct Investment inflows into Pakistan declined by 20 percent to $1.9 billion in 2019 against $2.4 billion in 2018.  

In this context, it is clarified that FDI data is collected on the basis of fiscal years, whereas the quoted figure is taken on calendar year basis.

Furthermore, on fiscal year basis, FDI has increased by 68.3 percent during July-December 2019 as compared to same period of last year from $0.797 billion to $1.341 billion.

More From This Category
PM Khan terms change in UK travel advice great ...
11:29 PM | 24 Jan, 2020
PTI rejects Transparency International's 'biased' ...
07:17 PM | 24 Jan, 2020
UNODC, Interior Ministry launch technical ...
07:02 PM | 24 Jan, 2020
UK changes its travel advice to reflect improved ...
06:15 PM | 24 Jan, 2020
COAS Bajwa inaugurates Electronic Warfare and ...
06:06 PM | 24 Jan, 2020
Pakistan asks UNODC to allocate funds to ...
04:48 PM | 24 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
I’m sorry I take none of what you said seriously: Anupam Kher hits back at ...
04:59 PM | 24 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr