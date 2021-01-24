Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 24 January 2021
08:48 AM | 24 Jan, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs111,600 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 95,700 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 87,725 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 102,300 at the closing of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 111,600
|PKR 1,540
|Karachi
|PKR 111,600
|PKR 1,540
|Islamabad
|PKR 111,600
|PKR 1,540
|Peshawar
|PKR 111,600
|PKR 1,540
|Quetta
|PKR 111,600
|PKR 1,540
|Sialkot
|PKR 111,600
|PKR 1,540
|Attock
|PKR 111,600
|PKR 1,540
|Gujranwala
|PKR 111,600
|PKR 1,540
|Jehlum
|PKR 111,600
|PKR 1,540
|Multan
|PKR 111,600
|PKR 1,540
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 111,600
|PKR 1,540
|Gujrat
|PKR 111,600
|PKR 1,540
|Nawabshah
|PKR 111,600
|PKR 1,540
|Chakwalv
|PKR 111,600
|PKR 1,540
|Hyderabad
|PKR 111,600
|PKR 1,540
|Nowshehra
|PKR 111,600
|PKR 1,540
|Sargodha
|PKR 111,600
|PKR 1,540
|Faisalabad
|PKR 111,600
|PKR 1,540
|Mirpur
|PKR 111,600
|PKR 1,540
- Live Open Market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...08:56 AM | 24 Jan, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 24 January 202108:48 AM | 24 Jan, 2021
- Punjab to launch crackdown on religious hate literature11:38 PM | 23 Jan, 2021
- Govt to issue Sukuk bonds against Islamabad’s Fatima Jinnah Park: ...10:52 PM | 23 Jan, 2021
- Sana Fakhar responds to social media backlash after bold pics with ...09:28 PM | 23 Jan, 2021
Sana Fakhar responds to social media backlash after bold pics with hubby go viral (VIDEO)
09:28 PM | 23 Jan, 2021
- US television host Larry King dies, aged 8708:59 PM | 23 Jan, 2021
- Urdu Mushaira held against #CannoliOwners outside Islamabad café07:51 PM | 23 Jan, 2021
- Meera reveals the date of her wedding; who is she marrying?05:32 PM | 23 Jan, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021