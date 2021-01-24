Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 24 January 2021
08:48 AM | 24 Jan, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 24 January 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs111,600 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 95,700 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 87,725 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 102,300 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 111,600 PKR 1,540
Karachi PKR 111,600 PKR 1,540
Islamabad PKR 111,600 PKR 1,540
Peshawar PKR 111,600 PKR 1,540
Quetta PKR 111,600 PKR 1,540
Sialkot PKR 111,600 PKR 1,540
Attock PKR 111,600 PKR 1,540
Gujranwala PKR 111,600 PKR 1,540
Jehlum PKR 111,600 PKR 1,540
Multan PKR 111,600 PKR 1,540
Bahawalpur PKR 111,600 PKR 1,540
Gujrat PKR 111,600 PKR 1,540
Nawabshah PKR 111,600 PKR 1,540
Chakwalv PKR 111,600 PKR 1,540
Hyderabad PKR 111,600 PKR 1,540
Nowshehra PKR 111,600 PKR 1,540
Sargodha PKR 111,600 PKR 1,540
Faisalabad PKR 111,600 PKR 1,540
Mirpur PKR 111,600 PKR 1,540

