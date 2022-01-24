PM Imran greets Justice Ayesha Malik on becoming Pakistan’s first woman SC judge
ISLAMABAD – Wishes are flowing thick and fast after Justice Ayesha Malik created history as she took oath as Pakistan's first female Supreme Court (SC) judge.
Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated Justice Ayesha on her elevation to the country’s top court. Taking it to his Twitter handle, the premier extended his best wishes to her.
“I want to congratulate Justice Ayesha Malik on becoming the first woman judge of the Supreme Court. I wish her all the best,” PM wrote in a tweet.
I want to congratulate Justice Ayesha Malik on becoming the first woman judge of the Supreme Court. I wish her all the best.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 24, 2022
Earlier today, Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed administered oath to Justice Ayesha Malik after which she formally became Pakistan’s first-ever female judge to reach the apex court.
Ayesha’s appointment was approved by the Parliamentary Committee on the Appointment of Superior Judiciary and the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP).
Justice Ayesha is the first female judge to sit in the apex court. She became the judge of the LHC in March 2012 and was number four on the high court judges’ seniority list.
The newly appointed judge will work until June 2031 and will likely be nominated for Chief Justice after the retirement of Justice Yahya Afridi.
