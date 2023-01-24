Another Indian actor commits suicide

Another aspiring Indian actor, Sudheer Varma, from India's Telugu film industry, has committed suicide.

The 33-year-old star reportedly died in Visakhapatnam city, Andhra Pradesh, India.

Earlier in June 2020, Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was 34 at the time of his death, also committed suicide by hanging himself. the Kai Po Che! actor's untimely and mysterious death caused a massive outcry with many people demanding an investigation.

Both the Indian actors, Rajput and Varma, were aspiring artists wanting to carve a niche for themselves in the showbiz industry, letting depression get the best of them.

According to the media outlets, the Kundanapu Bomma famed actor consumed poison earlier this week. The Second Hand star was rushed to a private hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to death. It has been reported that Varma had been suffering from depression over the struggle to find good work in the Telugu entertainment industry.

Many of Varma's fellows from the Tollywood entertainment fraternity mourned the late actor's untimely demise.

Actor Venky Kudumula tweeted, "Sometimes the sweetest smiles hide the deepest pain.. We never know what others are going through.. Please be empathetic and spread just love !! Miss you ra Sudheer ! You shouldn’t have done this.. May ur soul rest in peace."

Varma's Kundanapu Bomma co-stars Sudhakar Komakula, and Chandni Chowdary also tweeted to express their distress over the harrowing news.

Sudhakar Komakula tweeted, "Sudheer! Such a lovely and warm guy’ It was great knowing you and working with you brother! Can’t digest the fact that you are no more! Om Shanti!"

Chowdary also tweeted, "Extremely devastated and heartbroken over your loss Sudheer. You have been an exceptional coactor and an amazing friend. We are going to miss you! RIP my friend."

The last rites of Varma will reportedly be held on January 25.