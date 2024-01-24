First-ever Pakistan Mobile Summit to be held on Monday

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Mobile Summit, the first of its kind in Pakistan, will take place on Monday, January 29th, at the Serena Hotel.

This all-encompassing mobile conference is presented by TECNO and powered by Jazz, and is designed and produced by Brand Spectrum Pakistan. The summit promises to showcase innovative technologies, insightful discussions, and collaborative networking opportunities in the dynamic mobile industry landscape.

The summit will be inaugurated by the esteemed Minister of IT and Telecom, Dr Umar Saif, and is proudly supported by crucial government entities such as the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), Tech Nation Pakistan, and the Pakistan Mobile Phones Manufacturers Association. TECNO Mobile and Jazz are the primary sponsors of this significant event, which is happening for the first time in Pakistan's history.

The event will bring together essential players in the mobile phone ecosystem, fostering collaboration among government representatives, operators, regulators, manufacturers, app developers, and advocates for digital and financial inclusion (D&I) and sustainability. Deliberations will centre on 5G and its transformative potential for digital advancements and B2B services. Furthermore, an exhibition area will feature the contributions of diverse organizations within the mobile industry.

This unprecedented event aims to stimulate positive changes, state-of-the-art innovation, and collaboration that will positively impact the industry. It is set to become a benchmark for other companies and entities to follow.