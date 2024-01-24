First-ever Pakistan Mobile Summit to be held on Monday

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Mobile Summit, the first of its kind in Pakistan, will take place on Monday, January 29th, at the Serena Hotel.
This all-encompassing mobile conference is presented by TECNO and powered by Jazz, and is designed and produced by Brand Spectrum Pakistan. The summit promises to showcase innovative technologies, insightful discussions, and collaborative networking opportunities in the dynamic mobile industry landscape.
The summit will be inaugurated by the esteemed Minister of IT and Telecom, Dr Umar Saif, and is proudly supported by crucial government entities such as the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), Tech Nation Pakistan, and the Pakistan Mobile Phones Manufacturers Association. TECNO Mobile and Jazz are the primary sponsors of this significant event, which is happening for the first time in Pakistan's history.
The event will bring together essential players in the mobile phone ecosystem, fostering collaboration among government representatives, operators, regulators, manufacturers, app developers, and advocates for digital and financial inclusion (D&I) and sustainability. Deliberations will centre on 5G and its transformative potential for digital advancements and B2B services. Furthermore, an exhibition area will feature the contributions of diverse organizations within the mobile industry.
This unprecedented event aims to stimulate positive changes, state-of-the-art innovation, and collaboration that will positively impact the industry. It is set to become a benchmark for other companies and entities to follow.
Pakistani rupee moved up against US dollar but remained under pressure against other currencies in the open market on Jan 24, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.15 for selling.
Euro further climbed to 305.5 for buying and 308.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|281.15
|Euro
|EUR
|305.5
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.69
|752.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.88
|41.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.79
|36.14
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.01
|919.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.32
|59.92
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.7
|27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.32
|735.32
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.87
|77.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.33
|324.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
