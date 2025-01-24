Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Indian man who came to meet Pakistani woman converts to Islam

A 30-year-old Indian man, Badaal Babu, who illegally entered Pakistan to meet a Pakistani woman, has embraced Islam. However, he now faces legal complications, as he remains in custody in Pakistan.

Badaal Babu, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, India, crossed the border into Pakistan unlawfully on August 24, 2023. He was arrested in Mandi Bahauddin on January 1, 2024. He is currently waiting for bail and is facing charges under Sections 13 and 14 of Pakistan’s Foreign Act, which relate to illegal entry and lacking proper travel documents.

Badaal Babu left his home in India in late August 2023 and crossed the border into Pakistan without authorization. He was apprehended in Mandi Bahauddin on January 1, 2024, where he remains in police custody. Authorities have filed charges against him for illegal entry, under Pakistan’s Foreign Act.

During court proceedings, Badaal Babu’s parents were contacted via a video call, as per the court’s orders. On the call, an emotional Badaal reassured his parents that he had committed no crime and was not lying. He confirmed that he had converted to Islam and would not be returning to India. His emotional conversation with his parents highlighted the personal nature of his decision.

Badaal Babu’s lawyer, Fayyaz Ramey, spoke to Express News, explaining that a petition for Badaal’s bail had been filed in Mandi Bahauddin court, with the hearing set for three days later. Ramey emphasized that under Pakistan’s constitution, every individual has the right to a fair trial. He clarified that Badaal would face the legal consequences of his actions, but accusations of espionage could only be made based on concrete evidence.

Ramey further explained that Badaal Babu had converted to Islam and had made a personal decision to live in Pakistan permanently. This decision was acknowledged in court, and authorities confirmed that Badaal’s case is being handled based on his legal status. The court will ultimately decide how to proceed with the case.

Badaal Babu’s case has sparked a larger conversation on issues of love across borders, illegal immigration, and the legal complexities surrounding such cases. The outcome of his case is expected to generate further discussions on legal and diplomatic matters between India and Pakistan in the coming days.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Latest

