History made as Pakistan invents new variety of garlic
Web Desk
06:52 PM | 24 Jul, 2020
History made as Pakistan invents new variety of garlic
Share

ISLAMABAD – Chairman of the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) Muhammad Azam Khan said that Pakistani agriculture experts have set a new history by inventing new variety of garlic indigenously.

In a statement, he said that a new variety of garlic (narcg G-1) is suitable for more output and it can be sown in all provinces.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced a fiscal package of over Rs1200 billion in the wake of Covid-19 Pandemic. ECC of Cabinet Division has approved the proposals in May this year.

Out of this Package, an amount of Rs. 6.861 billion has been approved for provision of financial relief in terms of markup subsidy on Bank’s loans to the most deserving sub segment of farming community, i.e. farmers with land holding up to 12.5 acres, throughout the country.

