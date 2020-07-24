History made as Pakistan invents new variety of garlic
ISLAMABAD – Chairman of the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) Muhammad Azam Khan said that Pakistani agriculture experts have set a new history by inventing new variety of garlic indigenously.
In a statement, he said that a new variety of garlic (narcg G-1) is suitable for more output and it can be sown in all provinces.
