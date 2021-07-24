Celebrity romances from all around the globe are always under the limelight. With the world advancing, new ways have been introduced to find soulmates. Here is a list of stars who used apps to find love:

Leonardo DiCaprio

The Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio has emerged as one of Hollywood's leading performers. Bagging several accolades, the actor has always had an innocent boyish charm with a charming smile but he still searched for love in every possible way. In one of his shocking confessions, he sheepishly admitted that he used Tinder under a false name.

Demi Lovato

The 28-year-old American singer-songwriter has been quite vocal regarding her pursuit of love. Demi acknowledged in her documentary ‘Simply Complicated’ that she used multiple applications to flirt with both boys and girls sparking outrage.

Zac Efron

Zac Efron is definitely a heartthrob and his popularity among the ladies is solely due to his gorgeous looks and charm. But shockingly, the High School Musical star revealed that he failed to secure a single match on Tinder because the majority thought it was a fake profile.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry's plethora of romances have always been the talk town. The 36-year-old is currently happily settled with fiance Orlando Bloom and her baby girl. Delving into detail about her love hunt, Katy revealed that she had used Tinder to find love.

Ed Sheeran

Despite Ed Sheeran keeping his private light out of the spotlight, the 30-year-old once revealed that he was tempted to use Tinder with one of the first verified celebrity profiles. But later he refused.

Mila Kunis

The gorgeous Mila Kunis had the perfect whirlwind romance but she once revealed a peculiar story on Jimmy Kimmel’s show. Her partner Ashton Kutcher asked her to check profiles on Tinder since he was interested in tech startups. The accidental check was super fun which is why Mila never deleted the apps

Khloe Kardashian

The Kardashian clan is the most followed family across the globe. One of the fashionista sisters is Khloe Kardashian whose timeline of romances has always been under public scrutiny. The 37-year-old revealed that she used the ‘OK Cupid’ app to look for love.

Chace Crawford

Gossip Girl famed Chace Crawford also took the hunt to find his perfect lady love on a new level altogether. He used an online dating app when he was single.