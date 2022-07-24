Punjab cabinet takes oath amid political limbo
Punjab cabinet takes oath amid political limbo
LAHORE – Punjab cabinet members take oath at Governor House, a day after Supreme Court ruled that Hamza Shehbaz can continue as interim chief minister until the court’s hearing on Monday.

Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman on Sunday administered the oath to the Punjab cabinet members as Hamza Shahbaz bagged victory in the chief minister election which turned controversial.

Ruling PML-N has the highest share in the cabinet while three PPP members were also included in the cabinet.

Rana Iqbal, Maher Ijaz Achlana, Malik Nadeem Kamran, Bilal Yasin, YawarZaman, Manshaullah Butt, Ali Haider Gilani, RanaMashhood, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Hasan Murtaza, Bilal Asghar Warraich, Asad Khokhar, Ahmed Ali Aulakh, Saba Sadiq, RanaLiaqat Ali and Saiful Malook Khokhar were among the members who took oath.

Punjab Assembly Speaker and PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi opposed the oath-taking ceremony and termed it an open violation of the Supreme Court’s orders.

Earlier, PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz took oath as the Punjab chief minister on Saturday. Governor Punjab Baligh Ur Rehman administered the oath to Hamza in an oath-taking ceremony that took place at the Governor House.

The development comes as the Supreme Court of Pakistan trimmed Hamza Shehbaz's powers and ruled that the PML-N leader can continue as interim chief minister of Punjab after the contentious ruling of the Punjab assembly deputy speaker.

Chief Justice of Pakistan remarked that prima facie, the deputy speaker’s ruling was against the apex court’s verdict in the Article 63-A reference.

