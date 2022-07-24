Sharmila Faruqui's new swimming pool photos set internet on fire
06:15 PM | 24 Jul, 2022
Pakistani politicians have their own league when it comes to a lavish lifestyle. PPP lawmaker Sharmila Faruqui has been known to keep it classy whenever she spends on herself. The Pakistani politician has always been making headlines whether it is her personal life the public one.

Faruqui is currently on a vacation to the Maldives with her family. Her exhaustive working schedule requires a luxurious yet peaceful holiday trip. Along with her husband and son, the PPP politician is enjoying the scenic views of Treasure Island and its high-end restaurants.    

She also posted a trip to the first underwater restaurant which she calls said was on her bucket list.

The family of three looks beautiful in the newly shared photos by Sharmila. 

Sharmila also celebrated her birthday in the Maldives and the pictures took the internet by storm.

In the light of Pakistan's current political and financial capriciousness, the politician's spendthrift habits and utter ignorance of the status quo are alarming and deemed irresponsible. Faruqui is quite often criticized for spending lavishly while staying out of touch with Sindh's conditions.    

