Ali Zafar shares a memory of his with the late Sushant Singh Rajput

It's been more than a week that we live in a world where Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us and his friends, family and fans can't stop sharing their memories with the late actor.

Singer and actor Ali Zafar recently posted a throwback picture with Sushant Singh Rajput. The Teefa In Trouble star shared a picture of himself with Sushant along with some others at a gettogether.

In his post, Ali recalls how Sushant was one of the “nicest” people he ever met.

“Thank you for sharing this Shabinaa. I remember this night vividly. He was one of the warmest and nicest people I had met in the industry. So full of life and always smiling. Still can’t get over it,” read the caption of the post.

Prior to this, the Zafar had expressed similar sentiments immediately following Sushant’s passing. “Absolutely shocking! He was always so pleasant, full of life, and such a promising actor,” he had said.

Absolutely shocking! He was always so pleasant, full of life and such a promising actor. Rest in peace @itsSSR. https://t.co/VHc0Y26cny — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) June 14, 2020

Rajput passed away on June 14. The 34-year-old star, known for films like “Kai Po Che!”, “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story”, “Chhichhore”, was found hanging in his Bandra apartment, sending shockwaves in the film industry and elsewhere.

