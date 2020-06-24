Govt decides to refund amount to all Pakistani intending Hajj pilgrims, says Qadri

ISLAMABAD – The government of Pakistan has decided to refund the amount to all intending pilgrims of Hajj after the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) announced ‘limited Hajj’ owing to COVId-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued in Islamabad, Minister for Religious Affairs Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said that the refund procedure will be started soon.

The intending pilgrims will be informed through SMS after completing necessary procedure.

Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri also welcomed the decision taken by Saudi government about conduction of Hajj on a limited scale this year.

He said this decision has been taken in accordance with the Shariah keeping in view of the current situation.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia had announced not to allow international pilgrims and hold Hajj this year (2020) owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet, Ministry of Hajj said in a statement that the decision has been taken to ensure Hajj is performed in a safe manner from a public health perspective while observing all preventative measures and the necessary social distancing protocols.