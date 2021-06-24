Deepika Padukone's comment on husband's post winning hearts
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's romance has always been loved by their massive fan following.
Their on-screen chemistry proved to be magical for the box office as well as their personal life as the lovebirds tied the knot after starring in multiple blockbusters.
The duo post pictures regularly and this time around Ranveer Singh left everyone awestruck with his latest social media update.
Turning to his Instagram, the Padmavat star looked dapper in his portraits and his lady love Deepika made sure to give a subtle reminder that the handsome hunk is all hers.
View this post on Instagram
"MINE!," added Padukone with a bunch of heart emoticons.
Fellow celebs were quick to shower praises on Ranveer's stunning portraits too. Arjun Kapoor was also smitten by Ranveer's new photos and commented "stallion"
On the work front, Deepika is all set to finish shooting for her film Pathan.
