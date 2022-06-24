PM Shehbaz Sharif visits Gwadar today

11:13 AM | 24 Jun, 2022
PM Shehbaz Sharif visits Gwadar today
Source: Shehbaz Sharif (Twitter)
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay a one-day visit to Gwadar today (Friday) to get briefing on various development projects.

It is second visit of the prime minister to Gwadar in one month. He is also scheduled to meet local fishermen.

Shehbaz Sharif will also attend MoU signing between Indus Hospital and Gwadar Development Authority for the construction of a state of the art hospital.

The Prime Minister will be given a detailed briefing on different ongoing development schemes in Gwadar including Gwadar International Airport and power and infrastructure projects. He will also be given briefing on law and order situation.

Afterwards, the Prime Minister will talk to the media persons. 

