Fih Apologises To Pakistan Over Incorrect Flag Displayed In India Match

The management of the FIH Hockey Pro League has issued a formal written apology to the Pakistan Hockey Federation after an incorrect version of Pakistan’s national flag was displayed during an international match against India.

FIH Pro League Director Hillary Atkinson sent a letter to Pakistan Hockey Federation President Mohiuddin Ahmad Wani, expressing an unconditional apology over the mistake during the national anthems ceremony ahead of the Pakistan-India match in London.

The incident occurred when the Pakistani flag displayed at the venue was missing the white portion of the national flag, leading to criticism and strong reactions from hockey circles and social media users.

In the letter, the FIH administration acknowledged that a national flag represents a country’s identity, pride and recognition. The organisation said the error caused disappointment to the Pakistan team, its supporters, the people of Pakistan and the national hockey federation.

Atkinson accepted full responsibility for the incident, describing it as an administrative mistake. She said the organisation would review its operational and management procedures to ensure similar errors do not happen in future.

The FIH also assured that greater care would be taken to protect the national identity and dignity of all participating teams at international events.

The Pro League administration praised Pakistan’s participation in the tournament and said maintaining respect and professionalism towards all teams remains a key priority.