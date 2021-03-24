Child among four killed in Chaman blast
More than a dozen people were injured in the explosion outside a government-run prison
QUETTA – At least four people including a child have died while 13 others sustained injuries in a bomb blast in southwestern Balochistan, officials said on Tuesday.
The bomb was planted in a motorcycle parked in front of Levis Jail on Taj Road, Chaman, and was detonated via remote control.
While the rescuers rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to the district headquarters hospital (DHQ), heavy contingents of police and security forces surrounded the area and placed security cordons.
The bomb disposal squad was sweeping the area and a search was on for the perpetrators.
Reports suggest the terrorist TTP group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
