Chinese FM meets Taliban during maiden visit to Afghanistan

KABUL – Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has landed in Afghanistan’s capital the day after attending the OIC meeting in Pakistan.

Reports in international media said Yi called on Afghan officials including acting deputy prime minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

Top Chinese diplomat arrives in the war-torn country to discuss various issues including the extension of political relations, economic, and transit cooperation with Emirate leaders.

During the meeting, Afghan leaders assured Chinese FM that no actions will be carried out from Afghanistan against them as Kabul looking for bilateral relations. “Afghanistan and China have good and historical relations, and Islamic Emirate wants expansion of these relations,” international media quoting Afghan officials reported.

Meanwhile, China also aimed to invest in the mining and energy sectors in the country and will establish economic zones. Chinese FM also discussed the extraction project at Mes Aynak.

Chinese dignitary was welcomed to Afghanistan at the Kabul airport by Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting foreign minister. Yi visited the landlocked country as China is due to host a meeting next week that would allow the Taliban to speak about the latest situation.

Chinese FM is among the highest-level visitors to war-ravaged state since the Taliban took over in August 2021 as the new Afghan setup has been looking to boost international recognition.

China, akin to other countries, has not formally recognized the Taliban government while it has been engaging with the Taliban.

Beijing however slammed Washington for freezing Afghan foreign reserves and sought the immediate return of the money to Afghanistan to avoid a humanitarian crisis.

The emerging world power has been involved in the Afghan peace talks after the Biden-led administration withdrew its troops. Taliban political representatives have also paid several visits to China over the past few years.