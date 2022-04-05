‘US believes in democratic principle,’ Washington again rejects PM Imran’s allegations

NEW YORD – The US has once again snubbed the allegations of regime change in Pakistan through a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan by providing funding to the Opposition.

During a media briefing, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price reiterated that there is truth in the allegations levelled by Imran Khan.

On March 27, the premier brandished a letter during a public gathering in Islamabad, claiming that foreign elements are involved in the attempts to topple his government. Later, he revealed that threats were issued by the US.

After the Opposition raised fingers at the foreign threat letter, the prime minister summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) and presented the letter. The top security body expressed concern on it and a demarche was issued to the US envoy in Pakistan by the foreign office.

Later, National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri rejected the no-confidence motion on the basis of the threat letter, saying it was against the Article 5 of the Constitution.

US State Department spokesperson in his latest statement said, “The US believes in democratic principle, not only in Pakistan but around the world.”

“There is no truth to the allegation as you heard from me last week, we support the peaceful upholding of constitutional democratic principle,” Price added.

“We do not support one political party over another, we support the broader principles, the principles of rule, of law, and equal justice under the law,” he stressed.