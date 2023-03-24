Pakistani truck driver killed in road mishap in Saudi Arabia

MAKKAH – A Pakistani truck driver was killed after his vehicle was overturned and caught fire on a road in western Saudi Arabia.

The road mishap occurred on Thursday near Al Laith governorate, part of the Makkah region, on the first day of Ramadan prior to the Iftar time.

The truck, carrying bottled water was on its way to deliver the load to a local charity society, when its met the accident.

The crash was due to “sudden curbs” on the road, a Saudi news portal quoted unidentified sources as saying.

A video posted by Sabq purported to show the truck engulfed in flames following the accident. In recent weeks, Saudi media have reported several deadly accidents.