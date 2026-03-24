Qatar illuminates Lusail Towers in Honor of Pakistan Day

DOHA – Al-Jaber Twin Towers in Qatari city of Lusail were illuminated with flags of Pakistan and Qatar on Monday, marking Pakistan Day, which is celebrated annually on March 23.

The spectacular display transformed tower into vibrant canvas of green and maroon, capturing attention and admiration. The joint celebration stood as a powerful visual representation of the deep-rooted friendship between Doha and Islamabad. Seeing the flags of Pakistan and Qatar shining side by side was widely seen as a reflection of mutual respect, shared values, and the steadily growing partnership between Islamic nations.

The #Pakistani and #Qatari flags lit up the Al-Jaber Twin Towers in #Lusail on Monday in celebration of Pakistan Day, which is celebrated on March 23 annually. pic.twitter.com/SxeH304wQl — Doha News (@dohanews) March 23, 2026

The symbolic gesture tells a story of brotherhood and diplomatic warmth as it sheds light on recognition of Pakistan on the global stage.

The moment resonated strongly with Pakistanis, both at home and abroad, as it highlighted not just geographic ties but a broader relationship built on cooperation and trust.

Ties between two sides are close and continue to strengthen across diplomatic, economic, and cultural areas. Both countries maintain friendly political ties with regular high-level engagements and mutual support in international matters.

A large Pakistani expatriate community in Qatar contributes to workforce and economy, while remittances play an important role in Pakistan’s financial inflows. Cooperation also extends to trade, investment, energy, and infrastructure, with Qatar showing interest in investing in Pakistan.