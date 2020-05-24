PML-N’s Amir Muqam tests positive for coronavirus
SWAT – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) KP President Amir Muqam tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, local media reported.
Muqam has quarantined himself at his residence and asked public and party workers for prayers.
The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 54,601, according to government data till Sunday noon.
The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 1133, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 17,198 patients have fully recovered.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported highest number of deaths, a total of 389, while Sindh and Punjab follow with 354 and 332 fatalities respectively. Balochistan has so far recorded 39 deaths; Islamabad, 14; Gilgit Baltistan, 4; and Azad Kashmir, 1.
The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18 (Wednesday).
