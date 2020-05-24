Turkish President expresses condolence over Karachi plane crash

ISLAMABAD - President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan Sunday called President Dr. Arif Alvi and offered condolences to bereaved families who had lost their near and dear ones in tragic crash of PIA Plane on Friday.

He said Turkey would stand by Pakistan in every difficult time

President Erdogane also extended best wishes of the government and people of Turkey for the people of Pakistan on the occasion of blessed Eid-ul-Fitr, a press release said.

President Alvi reciprocated heartfelt Eid greetings to President Erdogan and the people of Turkey and expressed hope that the current challenge of Coronavirus pandemic would be overcome soon.

He thanked the Turkish President for looking after Pakistani nationals during this difficult time and sending personal protective equipment against Covid-19.

President Alvi also appreciated President Erdogan’s message of abiding solidarity after the unfortunate airplane crash in Karachi.

“Such heartwarming messages from Turkey are manifest of historic fraternal bonds existing between the two countries and have provided source of strength to the bereaved families,” a press release quoted the president a saying.

The president reiterated that Pakistan on its part would continue to nurture time-tested and un-paralleled fraternal relations between the two countries