Hot weather likely to prevail in most parts of country during 2-day of Eid: Met Office
Web Desk
10:05 AM | 25 May, 2020
LAHORE - Hot and dry weather to persist in most parts of the country on Monday during the next 12-hour, the Met Office reported.

The temperature of some major cities recorded on Monday morning: Islamabad nineteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-seven, Karachi twenty-nine, Peshawar twenty-five, Quetta fourteen, Gilgit fifteen, Muzaffarabad and Murree eighteen degree centigrade.

