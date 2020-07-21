Punjab to impose 7-day lockdown in several cities to control coronavirus

Shopping malls may be closed for three days ahead of Eidul Azha
Web Desk
01:59 PM | 21 Jul, 2020
Punjab to impose 7-day lockdown in several cities to control coronavirus
LAHORE – The Punjab government on Tuesday decided to impose a lockdown in certain parts of Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala and Sialkot.

The "controlled entry and exit" will be observed in Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Sialkot and Gujranwala till July 27, 2020, according to a notification issued by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) under the Punjab Infectious Diseases Ordinance 2020.

“All markets, shopping malls, restaurants, offices (public and private) shall remain closed in these areas. There shall be a complete ban on the movement of people to and from these areas by public and private transport except for the limited movement of one person per vehicle to and from the exempted facilities,” the notification read.

Earlier this month, "smart lockdown" was enforced in seven cities of Punjab for 15-days slated to end on July 24.

Meanwhile, reports in local media suggest that the provincial government has decided to close down all shopping malls, business centres and bazaars three days ahead of Eidul Azha to curb the spread of coronavirus.

A final decision on the proposal to the federal government will be made by Centre after consultations with all stakeholders.

