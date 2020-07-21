Punjab to impose 7-day lockdown in several cities to control coronavirus
Shopping malls may be closed for three days ahead of Eidul Azha
Share
LAHORE – The Punjab government on Tuesday decided to impose a lockdown in certain parts of Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala and Sialkot.
The "controlled entry and exit" will be observed in Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Sialkot and Gujranwala till July 27, 2020, according to a notification issued by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) under the Punjab Infectious Diseases Ordinance 2020.
“All markets, shopping malls, restaurants, offices (public and private) shall remain closed in these areas. There shall be a complete ban on the movement of people to and from these areas by public and private transport except for the limited movement of one person per vehicle to and from the exempted facilities,” the notification read.
سمارٹ لاک ڈاؤن ایریا میں بنیادی اشیاء ضروریہ بدستور میسر رہیں گی۔— Government of Punjab (@GOPunjabPK) July 21, 2020
سمارٹ لاک ڈاؤن کا مقصد زیادہ کیسز والے علاقوں سے لوگوں کی آمدورفت کو محدود کرنا ہے۔این سی او سی کی مشاورت سے حکومت پنجاب کورونا وائرس پر قابو پانے کے لیے بہترین لائحہ عمل اپنا رہی ہے۔
Earlier this month, "smart lockdown" was enforced in seven cities of Punjab for 15-days slated to end on July 24.
Meanwhile, reports in local media suggest that the provincial government has decided to close down all shopping malls, business centres and bazaars three days ahead of Eidul Azha to curb the spread of coronavirus.
A final decision on the proposal to the federal government will be made by Centre after consultations with all stakeholders.
- Punjab to decide opening of marriage halls after Eid-ul-Azha10:05 AM | 22 Jul, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 267,000 cases of coronavirus – 5,677 confirmed ...09:41 AM | 22 Jul, 2020
- EU lauds ‘Green and Clean Pakistan’ initiatives09:12 AM | 22 Jul, 2020
- Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program is transparent, rule-based, apolitical ...08:27 AM | 22 Jul, 2020
- ‘Abducted’ journalist Matiullah Jan returns home after 12 hours12:05 AM | 22 Jul, 2020
- Suicide or Murder: Poster of Sushant Singh Rajput's biopic released01:40 PM | 21 Jul, 2020
- Pakistani carpenter begins modeling career in Saudi Arabia01:11 PM | 21 Jul, 2020
- Nicki Minaj pregnant with her first child12:25 PM | 21 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020