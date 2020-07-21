At least 13 killed in rain related incidents in Punjab
Web Desk
02:33 PM | 21 Jul, 2020
LAHORE - At least 13 people were killed in parts of Punjab after heavy rain lashed different areas of the province on Tuesday.

According to media details, most of the people lost their lives in the in separate roof collapse incidents.

Seven people, including five children, were killed when three roofs collapsed in Tandlianwala after heavy rain in the district weakened the roofs.

Heavy rain in Faisalabad city caused roof collapse near Abbaspur road, killing two children and an adult.

Four more people were also hurt in the accident and were taken to civil hospital.

Roofs of three houses collapsed in Kasur, killing three including two women, after heavy rains lashed the city.

Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed grief and sorrow over loss of precious human lives in the incidents and directed to provide best medical treatment and facilities to the injured ones.

