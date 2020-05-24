Muhammad Zubair — one of two plane crash survivors — discharged from Karachi hospital
Share
Karachi: One of the two fortunate persons, who miraculously remained safe in a recent tragic incident of plane crash in Karachi, has been discharged from a hospital after treatment.
Muhammad Zubair had been shifted to the Civil Hospital with burn injuries on hands and feet. Now, he has been discharged of first day of Eidul Fitr after completion of treatment process.
When Pakistan International Airline flight PK8303 crashed in a residential area of Model Colony in Malir, Zubair had managed to come out of the plane timely.
97 passengers including three children, 26 women ... 04:50 PM | 23 May, 2020
KARACHI - Authorities here on Saturday have confirmed that Muhammad Zubair and Zafar Masood are the only survivors of ...
Bank of Punjab President Zafar Masud is the second lucky person who survived the plane crash which killed 97 people on board including crew.
Masud is under treatment at Daar ul Sehat Hospital for his arm and hip fractures. He is in stable condition.
- Pakistan surpasses 54,000 cases of coronavirus – 1,133 confirmed ...11:05 PM | 24 May, 2020
- Muhammad Zubair — one of two plane crash survivors — discharged ...10:56 PM | 24 May, 2020
- Turkish President expresses condolence over Karachi plane crash09:48 PM | 24 May, 2020
- BJP leader expelled after he was filmed jumping off balcony of ...08:59 PM | 24 May, 2020
- Pakistan calls for imposition of economic, military sanctions on India07:41 PM | 24 May, 2020
- Zara Abid presumed dead, not amongst the survivors of PIA plane crash05:13 PM | 23 May, 2020
- Netflix announces Élite season 4 with returning cast members04:07 PM | 23 May, 2020
- Alizeh Shah, Nida & Yasir Nawaz allegedly test positive for ...02:38 PM | 23 May, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020