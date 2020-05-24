Muhammad Zubair — one of two plane crash survivors — discharged from Karachi hospital

Karachi: One of the two fortunate persons, who miraculously remained safe in a recent tragic incident of plane crash in Karachi, has been discharged from a hospital after treatment.

Muhammad Zubair had been shifted to the Civil Hospital with burn injuries on hands and feet. Now, he has been discharged of first day of Eidul Fitr after completion of treatment process.

When Pakistan International Airline flight PK8303 crashed in a residential area of Model Colony in Malir, Zubair had managed to come out of the plane timely.

Bank of Punjab President Zafar Masud is the second lucky person who survived the plane crash which killed 97 people on board including crew.

Masud is under treatment at Daar ul Sehat Hospital for his arm and hip fractures. He is in stable condition.