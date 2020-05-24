Muhammad Zubair — one of two plane crash survivors — discharged from Karachi hospital
Web Desk
10:56 PM | 24 May, 2020
Muhammad Zubair — one of two plane crash survivors — discharged from Karachi hospital
Share

Karachi: One of the two fortunate persons, who miraculously remained safe in a recent tragic incident of plane crash in Karachi, has been discharged from a hospital after treatment.

Muhammad Zubair had been shifted to the Civil Hospital with burn injuries on hands and feet. Now, he has been discharged of first day of Eidul Fitr after completion of treatment process.

When Pakistan International Airline flight PK8303 crashed in a residential area of Model Colony in Malir, Zubair had managed to come out of the plane timely.

97 passengers including three children, 26 women ... 04:50 PM | 23 May, 2020

KARACHI - Authorities here on Saturday have confirmed that Muhammad Zubair and Zafar Masood are the only survivors of ...

Bank of Punjab President Zafar Masud is the second lucky person who survived the plane crash which killed 97 people on board including crew.

Masud is under treatment at Daar ul Sehat Hospital for his arm and hip fractures. He is in stable condition.

More From This Category
Muhammad Zubair — one of two plane crash ...
10:56 PM | 24 May, 2020
Turkish President expresses condolence over ...
09:48 PM | 24 May, 2020
Pakistan calls for imposition of economic, ...
07:41 PM | 24 May, 2020
PML-N’s Amir Muqam tests positive for ...
07:34 PM | 24 May, 2020
Govt asks people not to visit tourist places on ...
06:59 PM | 24 May, 2020
US announces $6 million for Pakistan to ...
06:42 PM | 24 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
How much does Ahmed Shah earn from Fahad Mustafa’s Jeeto Pakistan?
08:41 PM | 23 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr