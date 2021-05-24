Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-May-24-Updated 10:00 AM
09:45 AM | 24 May, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 24, 2021 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 10:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|153.80
|154.50
|Euro
|EUR
|186
|188
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|216
|219
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|41.70
|42.30
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|40.70
|41.20
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|117.50
|120
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.50
|388.50
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|126
|128
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.50
|23.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.20
|23.50
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.55
|16.80
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.10
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.50
|484
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.40
|36.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.25
|96.95
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.45
|17.70
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.50
|394.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.50
|40.10
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|113.50
|115.50
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|17.80
|18.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159
|159.90
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.80
|4.90
- Shafqat Mahmood convenes education ministers’ meeting to finalise ...10:27 AM | 24 May, 2021
- Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-May-24-Updated 10:00 ...09:45 AM | 24 May, 2021
- Pakistan registers 57 more Covid-19 deaths, 3,060 new infections09:18 AM | 24 May, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 24 May 202108:35 AM | 24 May, 2021
-
- Sarah Khan leaves fans confused about her pregnancy status03:41 PM | 23 May, 2021
- Ertugrul star Engin Altan Duzyatan shows off golf skills in latest ...02:15 PM | 23 May, 2021
- Mahira Khan’s new dance video goes viral01:31 PM | 23 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021