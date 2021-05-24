Maira Khan faces backlash over revealing outfits in latest shoot

Stars often receive criticism for their lifestyle choices, especially female celebrities who face backlash and due to their wardrobe choices. This time around, Pakistani actress Maira Khan came under scrutiny.

The Cheekh star is an avid social media user who shares multiple photoshoots on her handle. Needless to say, people have been making clear that they are not fond of her bold and fashionable persona.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAIRA KHAN (@mairakhanofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAIRA KHAN (@mairakhanofficial)

The moral brigade bashed the actress and could not handle her revealing dress. Her comment section was filled with people spewing hate comments. Some of the keyboard warriors even stooped to a low level and fat shammed her calling her 'mooti'.

Even though Khan revamped her public image and made waves amongst the public, her fashion choices still face severe backlash. Khan is yet to comment on the criticism.