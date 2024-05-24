Search

Pakistan

British Asian Trust, Punjab Skills Development Fund sign deal

Web Desk
06:17 PM | 24 May, 2024
British Asian Trust, Punjab Skills Development Fund sign deal

LAHORE -  The British Asian Trust, founded by His Majesty King Charles III and leading British Asian business leaders, and the Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF), Pakistan’s most prominent skills development fund, signed a landmark agreement at the British Deputy High Commission in Karachi.

The signing formalized their partnership to build Pakistan’s first Employment Impact Bond. Mr. Martin Dawson, Deputy Head of Mission, hosted the event.

The human capital constraint is critical for Pakistan’s slow economic growth and low global competitiveness. With over four million youth becoming working-age in Pakistan each year, equipping them with future-ready skills can be a powerful driver of economic advancement in the country. The Employment Impact Bond is being designed to ensure 40,000 jobs for young people in key growth sectors, drive a focus on long-term employment outcomes, and unlock new capital to fund social impact in Pakistan.

Impact bonds are innovative financing instruments that leverage private sector capital and expertise for development, focusing on achieving results. Through financial incentives, they shift the focus from inputs to outcomes, performance, and results.

Global interest in this initiative has already led to the British Asian Trust and PSDF being awarded design funding from the Outcomes Accelerator created by the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) and UBS Optimus Foundation and managed by Levoca. The design of the impact bond will draw on successful examples from global contexts. It will benefit from the British Asian Trust and PSDF’s shared expertise in innovative finance and skilling.

Kamyla Marvi, British Asian Trust Pakistan Director, said, “This partnership with PSDF marks a significant milestone in our efforts to drive employment for the youth of Pakistan. We are excited to bring international expertise to support the local design of the country’s first impact bond for employment. We genuinely believe that this is an opportunity to transform Pakistan's development finance approach, leading to greater innovation, efficiency and scale.”

At the signing ceremony, Ali Akbar Bosan, COO PSDF, said, “This pioneering initiative represents a revolutionary approach to funding skills training, set to transform the landscape of skilled workforce development. The feasibility study will evaluate the Employment Impact Bond's potential impact, scalability, and financial viability, laying the foundations for future programs. This first-of-its-kind venture in Pakistan is our commitment to innovative solutions that address the pressing need for skilled labor, promising a significant shift in how skills training programs are financed and implemented.”

Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) is dedicated to vocational training and skill development by equipping the local workforce with market-relevant skills. Over the past 13 years, PSDF has funded the training of over 650,000 young people, 42% of whom are female. PSDF collaborates with over 600 training providers from government bodies, the private sector, and international organizations to implement a wide range of training programs in more than 250 trades across 2,500 training locations across Pakistan.

The British Asian Trust is recognized as a pioneer in social finance instruments such as impact bonds in South Asia, is regarded as a global leader, and has extensive experience securing employment outcomes. The Trust has used its expertise to build the market for innovative financing and grow impact investment opportunities in Pakistan, leveraging learnings from past and ongoing work in the region, strong relationships with international funders and investors, and deep connections with the UK diaspora and the in-country Pakistan Advisory Council.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

07:06 PM | 24 May, 2024

KP propose 10% increase in salaries, pensions as Budget 2025 unveiled

06:17 PM | 24 May, 2024

British Asian Trust, Punjab Skills Development Fund sign deal

06:00 PM | 24 May, 2024

CM Gandapur rejects tax on naswar in KP budget 2024

05:52 PM | 24 May, 2024

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announces Rs1,754bn budget surplus for 2024-25

05:52 PM | 24 May, 2024

Food ministry officer suspended in wheat scandal attends int’l ...

05:26 PM | 24 May, 2024

Man held for faking own kidnapping and murder in Rawalpindi

Pakistan

08:09 PM | 21 May, 2024

CCTV footage of attack on Raoof Hasan goes viral

11:16 AM | 23 May, 2024

Imran Khan requests personal appearance, live streaming of NAB ...

11:45 PM | 21 May, 2024

PTI President Parvez Elahi walks free from Kot Lakhpat Jail as LHC ...

07:39 PM | 21 May, 2024

Pakistan announces launch of multi-mission communication satellite ...

07:18 PM | 23 May, 2024

Suzuki WagonR VXL latest price in Pakistan [May 2024 update]

12:25 AM | 24 May, 2024

Pakistan to pay $2.5 million to families of Chinese engineers killed ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:06 PM | 24 May, 2024

KP propose 10% increase in salaries, pensions as Budget 2025 unveiled

Gold & Silver

03:15 PM | 24 May, 2024

Gold registers losses for third consecutive day in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 24 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 24, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.4.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.4 74.15
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.75 748.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 40.52 40.92
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.57 916.57
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.39 59.99
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.03 172.03
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.64 731.64
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.02 26.32
Swiss Franc CHF 304.75 307.25
Thai Bhat THB 7.67 7.82

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: