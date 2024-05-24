CM Gandapur rejects tax on naswar in KP budget 2024

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, has taken a firm stand against the proposition to impose taxes on Naswar in the province's upcoming budget for 2024.

During a pivotal meeting of the KP cabinet convened to finalize budgetary recommendations for the forthcoming fiscal year, CM Gandapur outrightly opposed the suggestion to tax Naswar, a popular moist tobacco product predominantly used by individuals from lower-income backgrounds.

Naswar, a powdered tobacco mixture commonly consumed in various regions including Afghanistan, Pakistan, and neighboring countries, is typically placed under the lower lip or inside the cheek for extended periods, known for its addictive properties.

While Naswar holds cultural significance in many communities, concerns regarding its adverse health effects have prompted debates over its taxation. Medical experts caution against its consumption due to associated risks such as severe gum infections, jaw complications, tooth loss, and potential links to oral cancer.

CM Gandapur's stance underscores the complex intersection of public health and fiscal policy, balancing cultural practices with considerations for public well-being. As discussions surrounding the 2024 budget unfold, the fate of Naswar taxation remains a subject of deliberation, reflecting broader societal dialogues on health regulation and taxation.