JUI-F calls Opposition parties MPC on November 26
Web Desk
10:49 AM | 24 Nov, 2019
JUI-F calls Opposition parties MPC on November 26
LAHORE - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman has called opposition parties’ multiparty conference (MPC) on November 26 to discuss the next course of action against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to media details, the JUI-F chief has contact Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Ahsan Iqbal and Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and several other influential politicians to attend the MPC in a bid to reorganize political campaign for pressurizing the government.

During the meeting, the opposition parties will devise a new strategy in the light of recommendation made by opposition’s Rehbar Committee.

