Polling for by-election in Mirpur’s LA-3 constituency underway

09:49 AM | 24 Nov, 2019
MIRPUR - Polling for the by-election in LA-3 constituency of Mirpur is underway and will continue till five in the evening. 

According to the AJK Election Commission, a total number of voter in the constituency are fifty-nine thousand four hundred and ninety-four out of which twenty-seven thousand and four are women.

One hundred and nineteen polling stations have been set up out of which sixty-one have been declared sensitive.

More than two thousand and seven hundred police personnel will perform to maintain law and order situation, the Radio Pakistan reported.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmod Chouhdary and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Suhaib Saeed are major contestants.

