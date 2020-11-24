PTI leader shot dead in Sindh
Web Desk
08:27 AM | 24 Nov, 2020
PTI leader shot dead in Sindh
Share

JACOBABAD – Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf former central vice president Sardar Sharif Khan Bulediwas shot dead by two unidentified attackers riding a motorcycle near Shikarpur Road on Monday.

According to police officials, attackers opened a burst of fire on Buledi’s car leaving him dead on the spot while he was passing through a locality near Noorani Hotel within the limit of the Civil Lines police station, Jacobabad. The assailants fled away after the murder.

The body was shifted by police to the Jacobabad Civil Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Jacobabad SSP Mohammad Tariq Nawaz along with a police contingent arrived at the crime scene and started an investigation into the incident after cordoning off the area. Several police teams have been formed to locate and arrest the killers.

Buledi tribe members and local leaders and activists rushed to the hospital as soon as the news of his murder spread in the area.

Sardar Sharif Khan Buledi was a founding member of PTI’s Jacobabad chapter and held the position of its Larkana division president. He was nominated as the party’s central vice president.

Federal minister Ali Zaidi and other Sindh leaders have condemned the killing of Sardar Muhammad Sharif Buledi and demanded police to arrest assassins.

More From This Category
Karachi bans indoor dining services to contain ...
10:29 AM | 24 Nov, 2020
Security forces foil major terrorism bid, kill ...
09:43 AM | 24 Nov, 2020
PTI leader shot dead in Sindh
08:27 AM | 24 Nov, 2020
Daesh Karachi commander killed in Bajaur ...
11:16 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
GBLA-II: PPP workers clash with police over ...
10:52 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
France forgives Pakistani minister for ...
10:00 PM | 23 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
10 Richest Actresses of All Time
09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr