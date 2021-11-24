5th Shehryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tennis Championship: 50 matches decided

LAHORE – Total 50 matches were played on the third day of the 5th Shehryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tennis Championship 2021 here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Wednesday.

In the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals, Pakistan No 1 Aqeel Khan beat Asad Ullah 6-1, 6-1, Shehzad Khan beat Ibrahim Omer 6-2, 6-2, M Shoaib beat Ijaz Khan 6-1, 6-2, Yousaf Khan beat Mahatir Muhammad 6-0, 6-3, Heera Ashiq beat Talha Asif 6-2, 6-2, M Abid beat Hasheesh Kumar 6-1, 6-1, Mudassar Mustafa beat Faizan Fayyaz 6-1, 6-2 and Muzamil Murtaza beat Faizan Khurram 6-3, 7-5.

In the men’s doubles quarterfinals, M Abid/Waqas Malik beat Ibrahim Omer/Shakir Ullah 6-1, 6-1, Barkat/Shoaib beat Ahmad Kamil/Faizan Khurram 6-2, 6-1, Muzamil Murtaza/Mudassar Murtaza beat Yousaf Khalil/Heera Ashiq 5-7, 6-1, 10-8. In the 40 plus doubles, Nasir Sherazi/Shahryar Salamat beat Ali Qayyum/Dr Shehzad 6-1, 6-1.

In the U-18 pre-quarterfinals, Hasheesh Kumar beat Ahmad Nawaz 6-0, 6-0, Semi Zeb beat Baqir Ali 7-6, 6-3, Faizan Fayyaz beat Kamran Khan 6-1, 6-3, Raza Ghous beat Hamza Jawad 6-0, 6-2, Abdullah Adnan beat Shaeel Durab 6-2, 6-4, Hamid Israr beat M Ahtesham 6-3, 6-1, Bilal Asim beat Ahmad Nael 6-2, 6-1, Mahatir Muhammad beat Uzair Khan 6-3, 6-4.

In boys U-16 pre-quarterfinals, Bilal Asim beat Shahzaib Zahid 6-0, 6-1, Ahmad Nael beat Mustansir Ali Khan 6-2, 6-1, Uzair Khan beat Ali Jawad 6-2, 6-3, Ahtesham Humayun beat M Talha Khan 6-0, 6-0, Haider Ali Rizwan beat Saeed Suleman 6-0, 6-2, Asad Zaman beat Arman Kamran 6-2, 6-2, Hussnain Ali Rizwan beat Shehryar Anees 6-2, 6-0 and Shaeel Durab beat Muneeb Majeed 6-1, 6-1.

In boys U-14 quarterfinals, Asad Zaman beat Abubakar Khalil 6-0, 6-2, Hussnain Ali Rizwan beat Nabeel Ali Qayum 6-3, 6-0, Shehryar Anees beat Hamza Ali Rizwan 6-1, 6-0, Ahtesham Humayun beat Abdul Basit 6-2, 6-4.