Balochistan govt to bear expenses of Palestinian students

QUETTA - The interim government of Balochistan announced that the government will bear all educational expenditures of the medical students of Palestine who were studying in Bolan Medical College, Quetta.
The announcement was made around ten days after the government of Sindh directed all public educational institutions to grant scholarships and stipends to Palestinian students in view of the ongoing war in Gaza, and to waive tuition and hostel costs for these students.
According to a statement from the Balochistan chief minister's office, "The government of Balochistan has assumed responsibility for the educational expenses and sponsorship of 11 students from Palestine and Gaza studying at Bolan Medical College."
The medical college is located in Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan.
Statement reads, "All the students [from Palestine] were suffering from financial difficulties and problems due to lack of contact with their families, the provincial government will cover all of their educational costs and support."
The Palestinian diplomatic mission in Pakistan reports that there are presently over 300 Palestinian students enrolled at Pakistani universities around the country, including 50 in Sindh's public educational institutions.
Over fifty thousand Palestinian nationals have graduated from Pakistani universities over the years.
Pakistani rupee advanced its positive momentum against US dollar in the open market on Friday amid positive economic indicators.
On Friday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 283.9 for buying and 287 for selling.
Euro price moves up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling after marginal increase.
UAE Dirham AED slightly moves down to 77.95 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed slight fall and new price stands at 75.5 for buying and 76.65 for selling.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.9
|287
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.95
|78.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.65
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.25
|185.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.01
|767.01
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208.2
|210.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.12
|40.52
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.82
|42.22
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.61
|36.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.5
|1.57
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.41
|935.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.33
|61.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.96
|174.96
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.8
|27.1
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.33
|749.33
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.4
|79.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.25
|210.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.31
|27.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.13
|325.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.13
|8.28
Gold prices decreased on Friday in line with the trend in the international market.
On Friday, price of single tola of 24-karat gold costs Rs215,200, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs184,500.
Meanwhile, price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold costs Rs169,124, and each tola of 22-karat gold price stands at Rs197,265.
In the global market, gold prices have moved down, with the current rate hovering at $1,993 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Karachi
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Quetta
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Attock
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Multan
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,200
|PKR 2,543
