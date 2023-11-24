Search

Pakistan

Balochistan govt to bear expenses of Palestinian students

24 Nov, 2023
Balochistan govt to bear expenses of Palestinian students
QUETTA - The interim government of Balochistan announced that the government will bear all educational expenditures of the medical students of Palestine who were studying in Bolan Medical College, Quetta.

The announcement was made around ten days after the government of Sindh directed all public educational institutions to grant scholarships and stipends to Palestinian students in view of the ongoing war in Gaza, and to waive tuition and hostel costs for these students.

According to a statement from the Balochistan chief minister's office, "The government of Balochistan has assumed responsibility for the educational expenses and sponsorship of 11 students from Palestine and Gaza studying at Bolan Medical College." 

The medical college is located in Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan.

Statement reads, "All the students [from Palestine] were suffering from financial difficulties and problems due to lack of contact with their families, the provincial government will cover all of their educational costs and support."

The Palestinian diplomatic mission in Pakistan reports that there are presently over 300 Palestinian students enrolled at Pakistani universities around the country, including 50 in Sindh's public educational institutions. 

Over fifty thousand Palestinian nationals have graduated from Pakistani universities over the years.

