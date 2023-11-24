Hajra Khan makes new 'revelations' about Imran Khan's private life

Pakistani TV actress and show host Hajra Khan Panezai's new revelations about the private life of former prime minister Imran Khan in her book “Where The Opium Grows: Surviving Pakistan as a Woman, an Actress And Knowing Imran Khan” has triggered a storm on Pakistan's mainstream media and social media.

The memoir, already available on Amazon, makes several allegations against Khan. Hajra claims in her book that Imran Khan is a sexual predator and not a single PTI woman was safe from him. “I judged in 2014 that this [Imran Khan] is a wrong number,” she said. She urged people to reconsider Imran Khan’s image, stating her aim is justice, not politics.