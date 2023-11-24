Search

Shehnaaz Gill's heartfelt birthday celebration for mom leaves fans smitten

09:20 PM | 24 Nov, 2023
Shehnaaz Gill's heartfelt birthday celebration for mom leaves fans smitten
Shehnaaz Gill, known for her enchanting and lively persona, continues to win hearts in the entertainment industry. After gaining recognition from her stint in Bigg Boss 13, the actress featured in Rhea Kapoor's "Thank You For Coming," solidifying her presence in the industry.

Currently riding high on her success, she consistently delights her fans by sharing glimpses of her stunning looks on social media. Recently, the actress took to social media to share a candid video, extending heartfelt birthday wishes to her mother and offering a glimpse into their celebratory moments.

In the video, Gill radiates joy as she creates a lively atmosphere to celebrate her mother's birthday. The highlight of the video is her dancing exuberantly on a sofa and escorting her mom to cut the birthday cake. She captioned the heartwarming video with, "Happy birthday to my mother."

The adorable moment when Shehnaaz and her mother cut the cake garnered attention, and the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress shared a warm embrace with her mom, creating a truly heartwarming moment for fans. The simple yet overwhelmingly touching midnight celebration did not go unnoticed, as she infused joy by making her mom dance and groove during the festivities.

Fans flooded Gill's social media with affectionate birthday wishes for her mother. 

Web Desk
