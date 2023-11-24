Zafar Mairaj sets the record straight as he sheds light on 'Kabli Pulao'

In a remarkable turn of events, Kabli Pulao has emerged as a groundbreaking drama, defying industry norms by securing the top spot without relying on the conventional 'masala starter pack' deemed essential for contemporary hit dramas.

The success of Kabli Pulao is attributed to the exceptional teamwork and evident dedication of the entire crew. Zafar Mairaj, the mastermind behind Kabli Pulao, crafted a captivating narrative that resonated globally, shedding light on its intricacies in an exclusive interview with Fuchsia.

In the interview, Mairaj delved into the conception and progression of the story, expressing gratitude to the audience for embracing and propelling its success. He also addressed the religious controversy that arose, questioning the conclusion that Barbeena chose to be with Haji Mushtaq despite the perceived religious implications. Critics argued that, given the circumstances, Barbeena's Nikah with her second husband should be void upon her first husband's return.

Mairaj clarified his perspective, explaining that in this scenario involving three individuals, Shariah rules would apply only if there were a conflict and Baraan sought to reclaim Barbeena. However, since there was no contention and Barbeena willingly chose Haji Mushtaq in Baraan's absence, the situation was simplified. Mairaj asserted that he did not invoke Islamic law as it would only be relevant in the event of a dispute.

Mairaj also shared his thoughts on the criticism regarding the extended length of Kabli Pulao's final episodes. While expressing his general discontent with prolonged dramas, he acknowledged the audience's desire for more content.

The cast features Mohammed Ehteshamuddin, Sabeena Farooq, Nadia Afgan and Abdullah Farhatullah.