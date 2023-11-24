Search

Lifestyle

Aiza Awan draws flak for her bold outfit

Web Desk
09:51 PM | 24 Nov, 2023
Aiza Awan draws flak for her bold outfit
Source: Aiza Awan (Instagram)

Aiza Awan, a rising star in the Pakistani drama industry, has been steadily ascending the ladder of success with her noteworthy performances.

Known for her versatility, she captivates audiences whether portraying positive or negative roles, showcasing her acting prowess. Beyond her on-screen talent, Aiza has become a fashion trendsetter, exhibiting a beautiful sense of style characterized by experimentation with both Eastern and Western outfits, along with a keen eye for accessories.

Recently, Awan stirred up some controversy with her bold fashion choice, opting for a sequined red saree paired with a daring blouse. Sharing her glamorous look on social media, she adorned her wavy hair with impeccable makeup, inviting attention and commentary from her fan base. 

Netizens, however, expressed dissatisfaction with Aiza's bold saree ensemble, unleashing a wave of criticism.

Aiza has proved her mettle in the local drama industry. She made her debut with the superhit serial Zard Zamano Ka Sawera and also appeared in other soap operas including Faryaad and Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat. 

Aiza Awan drops captivating pictures from Europe tour

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

11:44 AM | 24 Nov, 2023

Alia Bhatt raises temperature with new bold photos

12:00 PM | 23 Nov, 2023

Saba Qamar shares BTS photos from her upcoming drama

12:02 PM | 20 Nov, 2023

Hajra Yamin sets internet on fire with new bold pictures from Miami ...

01:10 PM | 16 Nov, 2023

Yashma Gill’s new bold dance video goes viral  

01:05 PM | 14 Nov, 2023

Anoushay Abbasi sets internet on fire with new bold pictures

04:24 PM | 12 Nov, 2023

Janhvi Kapoor’s new bold pictures in saree go viral

Advertisement

Latest

10:25 PM | 24 Nov, 2023

Zafar Mairaj sets the record straight as he sheds light on 'Kabli Pulao'

Horoscope

09:13 AM | 24 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope – November 24, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee gains against US dollar, other currencies; check today forex rates here

Pakistani rupee advanced its positive momentum against US dollar in the open market on Friday amid positive economic indicators.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Friday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 283.9 for buying and 287 for selling.

Euro price moves up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling after marginal increase.

UAE Dirham AED slightly moves down to 77.95 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed slight fall and new price stands at 75.5 for buying and 76.65 for selling.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 November 2022

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.9 287
Euro EUR 310 313
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.95 78.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.65
Australian Dollar AUD 183.25 185.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.01 767.01
Canadian Dollar CAD 208.2 210.2
China Yuan CNY 40.12 40.52
Danish Krone DKK 41.82 42.22
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.61 36.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.5 1.57
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.41 935.41
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.33 61.93
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.96 174.96
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.8 27.1
Omani Riyal OMR 741.33 749.33
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.4 79.1
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.25 210.25
Swedish Korona SEK 27.31 27.61
Swiss Franc CHF 323.13 325.63
Thai Bhat THB 8.13 8.28

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices dip in Pakistan; check out today gold rates - 24 November 2023

Gold prices decreased on Friday in line with the trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 24 November 2023

On Friday, price of single tola of 24-karat gold costs Rs215,200, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs184,500.

Meanwhile, price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold costs Rs169,124, and each tola of 22-karat gold price stands at Rs197,265.

In the global market, gold prices have moved down, with the current rate hovering at $1,993 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Karachi PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Islamabad PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Peshawar PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Quetta PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Sialkot PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Attock PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Gujranwala PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Jehlum PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Multan PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Bahawalpur PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Gujrat PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Nawabshah PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Chakwal PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Hyderabad PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Nowshehra PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Sargodha PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Faisalabad PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Mirpur PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: