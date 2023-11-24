Aiza Awan draws flak for her bold outfit

Aiza Awan, a rising star in the Pakistani drama industry, has been steadily ascending the ladder of success with her noteworthy performances.

Known for her versatility, she captivates audiences whether portraying positive or negative roles, showcasing her acting prowess. Beyond her on-screen talent, Aiza has become a fashion trendsetter, exhibiting a beautiful sense of style characterized by experimentation with both Eastern and Western outfits, along with a keen eye for accessories.

Recently, Awan stirred up some controversy with her bold fashion choice, opting for a sequined red saree paired with a daring blouse. Sharing her glamorous look on social media, she adorned her wavy hair with impeccable makeup, inviting attention and commentary from her fan base.

Netizens, however, expressed dissatisfaction with Aiza's bold saree ensemble, unleashing a wave of criticism.

Aiza has proved her mettle in the local drama industry. She made her debut with the superhit serial Zard Zamano Ka Sawera and also appeared in other soap operas including Faryaad and Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat.