PM Imran to address Sirat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference on 12th Rabi-ul-Awal
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the Sirat-un-Nabi conference on the occasion of 12th Rabi-ul-Awal after the government announces to hold the conference.
In a tweet, Senator Faisal Javed said that “Insha-Allah Sirat-un-Nabi Conference will be held on 12th Rabi-ul-Awal in which Prime Minister Imran Khan will address”.
He said that the theme of this year’s Rehmat-ul-Alameen conference is to control environmental pollution in the light of Sirat-un-Nabi and to appreciate the natural resources bestowed by Allah Almighty.
Earlier in 2018, the incumbent government organized a two-day World Sirat-un-Nabi Conference for the first time on the occasion of the month of the arrival of Rehmat-ul-Alameen (PBUH), which was attended by religious scholars and foreign delegations from all over the world.
The month of Rabi-ul-Awal has a special significance for the Muslim Ummah because it is the month in which the last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) came into the world.
