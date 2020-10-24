Senior journalist goes missing in Karachi
Web Desk
11:42 AM | 24 Oct, 2020
KARACHI – Reporter Ali Imran Syed who works for a private news channel went missing after he had reportedly gone to a nearby bakery but did not return home on Friday.

His wife told the police that he had left his car and mobile phone at home before leaving. Private news channel and his family have informed the police. FIR has registered at Sachal police station. The police said that they will visit the site and obtain CCTV footage for investigations.

The Crime Reporters Association in Karachi has expressed its concerns over the disappearance and demanded that the police immediately begin investigations into the case.

Imran was one of the first reporters to break the CCTV footage of the PML-N’s Captain (retd) Safdar Awan being arrested from the Avari Towers.

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the incident and spoken to the provincial police chief Mushtaq Mahar.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz prayed for the journalist’s safety and hoped that he reunites with his family soon.

Senior journalist Kamran Khan also express shock and state the matter of concern.

Responding to the development, Amnesty International said Syed was “feared to have been subjected to an enforced disappearance for his reporting”.

