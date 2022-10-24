Anoushey Ashraf's new bold photo sets internet on fire
Web Desk
06:50 PM | 24 Oct, 2022
Anoushey Ashraf's new bold photo sets internet on fire
Source: Anoushey Ashraf (Instagram)
Share

Popular host Anoushey Ashraf have surely impressed her massive fan following with her beautiful smile, but she is fed up with questions about when she will be tying the knot.

Silencing everyone once in for all with her quick wit and humor, Anoushey has finally replied to the most asked questions about her marital status with a sassy Instagram post.

Revealing why she is single, here is what the popular VJ host had to say, 'Them: But why’re you still single???? Me: No, I’m not single. I’m in a long distance relationship because the man of my dreams lives in the future. ???????? #travel #nyc #knowyourworth', captioned Ashraf.

Anoushey Ashraf impresses fans with new funny ... 06:35 PM | 10 Oct, 2022

Popular host Anoushey Ashraf has impressed fans with her beautiful smile and also has given her admirers some major ...

More From This Category
New singing voice is ready to be a part of ...
05:17 PM | 24 Oct, 2022
What's cooking between Azaan Sami Khan and Maheen ...
05:40 PM | 24 Oct, 2022
New song of 'Tich Button' released
04:54 PM | 24 Oct, 2022
Resham celebrates her birthday with family   
04:30 PM | 24 Oct, 2022
Asim Azhar and Virat Kholi all smiles for the ...
04:00 PM | 24 Oct, 2022
Pakistani stars mourn the loss of journalist ...
03:32 PM | 24 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
New singing voice is ready to be a part of Pakistan music industry 
05:17 PM | 24 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr