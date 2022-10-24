Anoushey Ashraf's new bold photo sets internet on fire

Popular host Anoushey Ashraf have surely impressed her massive fan following with her beautiful smile, but she is fed up with questions about when she will be tying the knot.

Silencing everyone once in for all with her quick wit and humor, Anoushey has finally replied to the most asked questions about her marital status with a sassy Instagram post.

Revealing why she is single, here is what the popular VJ host had to say, 'Them: But why’re you still single???? Me: No, I’m not single. I’m in a long distance relationship because the man of my dreams lives in the future. ???????? #travel #nyc #knowyourworth', captioned Ashraf.

