Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place tomorrow

KARACHI - The second solar eclipse of year 2022 will take place tomorrow (October 25), said Met officials in a statement.

It will be visible from most of Europe, Northern Africa, the Middle East and Western parts of Asia. It will also be partially visible in Pakistan.

The partial eclipse begins at 13:58 PST and ends at 18:02 PST with greatest eclipse occurring at 16:00 PST.

The first solar eclipse of 2022 was witnessed on mid night between April 30 and May 1. It not be visible from Pakistan.