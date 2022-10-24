Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place tomorrow
06:30 PM | 24 Oct, 2022
Share
KARACHI - The second solar eclipse of year 2022 will take place tomorrow (October 25), said Met officials in a statement.
It will be visible from most of Europe, Northern Africa, the Middle East and Western parts of Asia. It will also be partially visible in Pakistan.
The partial eclipse begins at 13:58 PST and ends at 18:02 PST with greatest eclipse occurring at 16:00 PST.
The first solar eclipse of 2022 was witnessed on mid night between April 30 and May 1. It not be visible from Pakistan.
Longest lunar eclipse in 580 years ends 12:27 PM | 19 Nov, 2021
LAHORE – The last lunar eclipse of the year 2021, which was the longest in 580 years, ended on Friday. The ...
- Indian-origin Rishi Sunak all set to becomes UK’s new prime minister06:52 PM | 24 Oct, 2022
-
- Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place tomorrow06:30 PM | 24 Oct, 2022
- Get ready to experience unmatched engine performance with PSO’s ...05:55 PM | 24 Oct, 2022
- PM Shehbaz asks Kenyan president to ensure fair probe into Arshad ...05:46 PM | 24 Oct, 2022
New singing voice is ready to be a part of Pakistan music industry
05:17 PM | 24 Oct, 2022
-
- What's cooking between Azaan Sami Khan and Maheen Siddiqui?05:40 PM | 24 Oct, 2022
- New song of 'Tich Button' released04:54 PM | 24 Oct, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022