Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place tomorrow

06:30 PM | 24 Oct, 2022
Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place tomorrow
Source: File Photo
Share

KARACHI - The second solar eclipse of year 2022 will take place tomorrow (October 25), said Met officials in a statement.

It will be visible from most of Europe, Northern Africa, the Middle East and Western parts of Asia. It will also be partially visible in Pakistan.

The partial eclipse begins at 13:58 PST and ends at 18:02 PST with greatest eclipse occurring at 16:00 PST.

 The first solar eclipse of 2022 was witnessed on mid night between April 30 and May 1. It not be visible from Pakistan.

Longest lunar eclipse in 580 years ends 12:27 PM | 19 Nov, 2021

LAHORE – The last lunar eclipse of the year 2021, which was the longest in 580 years, ended on Friday.  The ...

More From This Category
PM Shehbaz asks Kenyan president to ensure fair ...
05:46 PM | 24 Oct, 2022
Ex-PM Imran Khan secures pre-arrest bail in ...
03:06 PM | 24 Oct, 2022
Pakistani PM embarks on official visit to Saudi ...
02:33 PM | 24 Oct, 2022
Arshad Sharif paid price for ‘exposing the ...
01:44 PM | 24 Oct, 2022
'Happy Diwali': PM Shehbaz, other politicians ...
12:06 PM | 24 Oct, 2022
Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif shot dead by ...
12:28 PM | 24 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
New singing voice is ready to be a part of Pakistan music industry 
05:17 PM | 24 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr